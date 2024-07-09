The 2025 La Verne (Calif.) Bonita product also has Notre Dame and Washington in the mix, meaning Utah did not make the cut. Three days ago, Robinson told Inside ND Sports that he plans to reveal his decision next Thursday.

UCLA remains in contention for four-star athlete Dylan Robinson , who formally announced his final three Tuesday and will announce his decision next week.

Among the three schools, UCLA and Washington both primarily view Robinson as a defensive back. Coming off his official visit to Westwood, which was his last trip, Robinson told Bruin Blitz that the coaching staff envisioned a plan to use him at multiple positions in the secondary to take full advantage of his skillset.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, is the lone finalist looking at him more as a wide receiver. However, Robinson said the UCLA coaching staff did tell him that it is open to finding a few snaps on offense to maximize his abilities.

Atop Robinson’s priority list, though, is the development plan at his future home.

“I’m not going to develop and get to my fullest potential if I’m around people that I don’t think can get me there and I don’t trust and I don’t love,” Robinson told Inside ND Sports.

Among the relationships Robinson is weighing includes Bruins safeties coach Brian Norwood, who also is a family friend and former colleague of his father Danilo.

Norwood and Danilo Robinson were on the same coaching staff at the Naval Academy during the 1998 and 1999 seasons.

“He’s just a genuine, real person. He cares about you, like as a person,” Dylan Robinson told Bruin Blitz.

UCLA was the first program to offer Robinson a scholarship last December.

Other past trips include the Bruins’ win over Colorado last October, a visit to practice during preparation for last season’s LA Bowl and another Rose Bowl visit during the spring showcase in late April.

Currently, UCLA has 15 commitments in the 2025 class, including a quartet of four-star recruits — and three of which who range from 78th to 191st in the Rivals250 national rankings.