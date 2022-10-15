Pasadena is home for four-star defensive back RJ Jones. And, he's not leaving.

The Bellflower-St. John Bosco standout senior safety announced his decision to commit to UCLA on Friday night, the same night his team secured a 31-0 victory to earn its seventh win of the season.

Jones had been committed to Cal for several months after making an early decision back in February. By August, Jones had started to have some doubts about being completely locked in with the Bears.

By that time, he had picked up an offer from his hometown school and had an opportunity to visit with the Bruins to better get to know the staff. He backed away from his commitment to Cal shortly after that before arriving at his decision this week.

"You can see why I picked a school like UCLA," Jones said Friday night. "They are showing you why every Saturday. It’s right in my backyard and there’s no place like home."