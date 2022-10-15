Four-star DB RJ Jones announces commitment to UCLA
Pasadena is home for four-star defensive back RJ Jones. And, he's not leaving.
The Bellflower-St. John Bosco standout senior safety announced his decision to commit to UCLA on Friday night, the same night his team secured a 31-0 victory to earn its seventh win of the season.
Jones had been committed to Cal for several months after making an early decision back in February. By August, Jones had started to have some doubts about being completely locked in with the Bears.
By that time, he had picked up an offer from his hometown school and had an opportunity to visit with the Bruins to better get to know the staff. He backed away from his commitment to Cal shortly after that before arriving at his decision this week.
"You can see why I picked a school like UCLA," Jones said Friday night. "They are showing you why every Saturday. It’s right in my backyard and there’s no place like home."
Since first offering Jones, the Bruins have gone on a tear this season and currently sit at 6-0 on the season and are ranked 11th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll heading into a massive matchup against No. 12 Oregon next week.
The 6-foot-1 recruit, who currently ranks 25th among prospects from California according to Rivals, is not the first member of his high school team to join the Bruins' 2023 class. Fellow St. John Bosco safety Ty Lee, who is expected to play more linebacker at UCLA, was one of the early commits in the class back in May.
The school has become one of the top high school teams in the country, and both Lee and Jones play a big role for the team's defense. A defense that is holding opponents to just six points per game so far this season.
His commitment helps erase some of the taste of the Bruins losing a four-star prospect earlier in the week after Rivals250 running back recruit Roderick Robinson II backed off his commitment to UCLA to instead flip to Georgia after a visit.
The team once again has three four-star commits in the seven-man class with San Diego linebacker Tre Edwards and Norco receiver Grant Gray being the other two recruits in that category.
Jones is the fifth defensive recruit to commit to the Bruins for 2023 joining Lee, Edwards, Nevada-based defensive lineman AJ Fuimaono and Las Vegas safety/linebacker Donavyn Pellot.
Jone has collected 19 tackles so far this season for the Braves.