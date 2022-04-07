Chula Vista-Mater Dei Catholic standout receiver Jeremiah McClure is in the middle of a busy stretch of visits that will ultimately play a role in helping him determine where he wants to play college football.

Arizona, San Diego State and Cal are all programs that have hosted or will host the four-star prospect for a visit this spring. UCLA was the latest school to have McClure on campus when he visited the Bruins on Saturday giving him an opportunity to see the Bruins in action for a spring practice.

McClure has felt like a priority recruit for UCLA, so building a connection with the staff has been an important part of the process. His latest visit to Westwood helped him continue to create his bond with the coaching staff while also giving him the chance to watch the team in person.

“It went very well,” he said. “I got to see what the practice was like and how they run their offense. Then how the pace was at practice.”

Receivers coach Jerry Neuheisel has been key in the Bruins emerging as a strong option for McClure, and the 2023 receiver has been receptive to building a connection to the program through him.

UCLA has remained active in its pursuit of McClure since offering him in late January.