For at least one game, the UCLA men’s basketball team showed it can get by without the Pac-12 Conference’s top defender.

To the dismay of defense-first Bruins head coach Mick Cronin, however, it was early offense that bailed the conference tournament’s top seed out from an quick exit Thursday until the defense settled in late.

Freshman guard Amari Bailey scored a career-high 26 points to lead UCLA to an 80-69 quarterfinal win over No. 9-seeded Colorado at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The 6-foot-5 guard’s performance made up for an uneven performance from a defense ranked second in the KenPom ratings, but was playing its first game without Pac-12 defensive player of the year Jaylen Clark.

Bailey made 8 of 12 shots from the field and the Bruins (28-4) were 24 of 31 at the free-throw line. Tyger Campbell added 18 points and seven assists, Jaime Jaquez Jr. chipped in 16 and Adem Bona had 11 to round out four double-figure scorers.

Bona, who had a double-double with 10 rebounds, made his biggest contribution on defense with three blocks to match his career high.

The Buffaloes (17-16) tested UCLA’s defense, making 10 3-pointers to turn most of the contest into a back-and-forth affair. Tristan Da Silva had 16 points and six rebounds to pace Colorado.

The Bruins advanced to Friday’s 6 p.m. semifinal and will play No. 4-seed Oregon, which held off No. 5-seed Washington State 75-70.