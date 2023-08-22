When the UCLA men’s basketball team takes the court Tuesday against a team of Madrid All-Stars in Spain, head coach Mick Cronin will be thankful his revamped roster has at least a few upperclassmen with extensive experience.

One of them is returning sixth-year reserve center Kenneth Nwuba, who will likely see considerable action in the absence of limited sophomore forward Adem Bona and 7-foot-3 freshman center Aday Mara (yet to join the team).

One of six newcomers on the trip is Utah transfer guard Lazar Stefanovic, who Cronin considers “a godsend” for deciding to play for the Bruins.

“First of all, when you have so many freshmen who don’t know what they’re doing — and it’s not their fault, they just don’t know,” Cronin said. “To have a guy out there that knows that you tell him once and he’s already been trained…just for my sanity it’s good to have him.”

The Bruins start their three-game trip with a 10 a.m. Pacific Time tip-off (7 p.m. local in Spain).