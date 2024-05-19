Advertisement
Local edge rusher Epi Sitanilei recaps UCLA official visit

UCLA's coaching staff and players left Epi Sitanilei impressed after his weekend official visit.
UCLA's coaching staff and players left Epi Sitanilei impressed after his weekend official visit. (Courtesy of Epi Sitanilei)
Matt Moreno • BruinBlitz
Recruiting Analyst
@MattRMoreno
Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.

In recent years, UCLA has tapped into the well of talent at nearby St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower. Now wrapping up his junior season, edge rusher Epi Sitanilei is one of the top 2025 recruits on the roster for the Braves.

After a brief stop at Rancho Cucamonga, the 6-foot-5, 210-pound defensive end is back at Bosco and is putting together an impressive offseason.

Sitanilei had plenty of eyes on him earlier int he week at the Bosco Spring College Showcase, and UCLA was one of the schools represented by multiple coaches. Defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe had a close watch on Sitanilei at the event, and the Bruins hosted the three-star prospect for his first official visit over the weekend.

UCLA has already established itself as an early top contender for the versatile edge rusher, and he spoke with BruinBlitz about that prior to his trip.

Sunday, he had even more rave reviews about DeShaun Foster's program coming out of his multi-day stay in Westwood.


