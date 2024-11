When Oregon State transfer forward Tyler Bilodeau takes the floor with his new UCLA teammates on Monday night, expect to be reminded of someone.

The 22nd-ranked Bruins, who open the season against Rider in a 7:30 p.m. tip-off at Pauley Pavilion, have swapped the defensive prowess of Adem Bona — now in the NBA — for a pair of transfers who are more than capable of collectively making up the difference while offering more of a scoring punch.