Men’s basketball season preview: UCLA backcourt loaded with options

Transfers shine in UCLA men’s basketball Blue-Gold scrimmage
Transfer forward William Kyle III was among the new standouts Tuesday night as part of the winning team.
WATCH: UCLA assoc. head coach Darren Savino, players after scrimmage
Find out what they had to say after the Bruins men’s basketball team’s closed intrasquad scrimmage Tuesday night.
UCLA remains determined to unlock offense’s untapped potential
A look at a Bruins offense that’s getting ready to head to Rutgers to face a team that struggles in one key area.
WATCH: UCLA WR J.Michael Sturdivant discusses role in offense, more
Plus, find out what he said after Tuesday’s practice about the upcoming trip to Rutgers.
WATCH: UCLA DT Jay Toia looks back on defense’s progress
Find out what he had to say after Tuesday’s practice about the double teams sent his way, and more.
Mick Cronin has a good problem on his hands.
The UCLA men’s basketball head coach upgraded his backcourt this offseason, bringing in transfers Kobe Johnson (USC), Skyy Clark (Illinois/Louisville) and Dominick Harris (Loyola Marymount/Gonzaga) in addition to scholarship freshmen Trent Perry and Eric Freeny.
The Bruins returned junior point guard Dylan Andrews and sophomore combo guard Sebastian Mack from a team that struggled to score and, in particular, shoot 3-pointers. UCLA averaged 66 points per game and shot 33.2% beyond the arc, ranking 328th and 227th, respectively, among the nation’s 351 Division I programs.
The team’s intrasquad scrimmage Tuesday night showed that those two things should no longer be the case as the program looks to rebound from missing last season’s NCAA tournament. Instead, the conundrum Cronin will be faced with is figuring out who will start alongside Andrews and how to distribute the minutes.
