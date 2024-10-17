Advertisement

Published Oct 17, 2024
Men's basketball season preview: UCLA backcourt loaded with options
Tracy McDannald
Staff Writer
Mick Cronin has a good problem on his hands.

The UCLA men’s basketball head coach upgraded his backcourt this offseason, bringing in transfers Kobe Johnson (USC), Skyy Clark (Illinois/Louisville) and Dominick Harris (Loyola Marymount/Gonzaga) in addition to scholarship freshmen Trent Perry and Eric Freeny.

The Bruins returned junior point guard Dylan Andrews and sophomore combo guard Sebastian Mack from a team that struggled to score and, in particular, shoot 3-pointers. UCLA averaged 66 points per game and shot 33.2% beyond the arc, ranking 328th and 227th, respectively, among the nation’s 351 Division I programs.

The team’s intrasquad scrimmage Tuesday night showed that those two things should no longer be the case as the program looks to rebound from missing last season’s NCAA tournament. Instead, the conundrum Cronin will be faced with is figuring out who will start alongside Andrews and how to distribute the minutes.

