UCLA at Rutgers: 5 things to watch

UCLA at Rutgers: 5 things to watch

The running game for both sides highlights this week’s game preview.

 • Tracy McDannald
Four-star 2025 WR from Midwest plans to visit UCLA

Four-star 2025 WR from Midwest plans to visit UCLA

A recruit who has already taken an official visit to Westwood will be giving the Bruins another look.

 • Greg Smith
Men’s basketball season preview: UCLA backcourt loaded with options

Men’s basketball season preview: UCLA backcourt loaded with options

A closer look at the Bruins’ guards and what should be a close battle for one of the starting spots.

 • Tracy McDannald
New UCLA football NIL fund raises $1 million upon introduction

New UCLA football NIL fund raises $1 million upon introduction

A restructured NIL vision aims to help the UCLA football program recruit and retain players in an evolving landscape.

 • Tracy McDannald
Obinna Ekezie Jr. breaks down most recent offer from UCLA

Obinna Ekezie Jr. breaks down most recent offer from UCLA

Find out what he told Bruin Blitz about the offer and a prominent UCLA connection.

 • Tracy McDannald

Published Oct 27, 2024
Men's basketball season preview: UCLA upgrades defensively on the wing
Tracy McDannald
Staff Writer
Senior guard Lazar Stefanovic was needed so much last season that UCLA men’s basketball head coach Mick Cronin joked early that he would ideally never take him off the floor.

The Bruins were otherwise extremely young and in dire need of Stefanovic’s shooting touch. While serviceable, he finished fourth on the team with 11.5 points per game to go with a team-high 6.1 rebounds but shot just 38.5% from the field — including a team-high 38.9% on 3-pointers.

Cronin brought in reinforcements in the backcourt this offseason, including sharpshooting guard Dominick Harris, and it now looks like Stefanovic could be in a fight for minutes after playing 34.6 per game — which trailed only point guard Dylan Andrews.

