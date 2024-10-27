Men’s basketball season preview: UCLA upgrades defensively on the wing

in other news
UCLA at Rutgers: 5 things to watch
The running game for both sides highlights this week’s game preview.
Four-star 2025 WR from Midwest plans to visit UCLA
A recruit who has already taken an official visit to Westwood will be giving the Bruins another look.
Men’s basketball season preview: UCLA backcourt loaded with options
A closer look at the Bruins’ guards and what should be a close battle for one of the starting spots.
New UCLA football NIL fund raises $1 million upon introduction
A restructured NIL vision aims to help the UCLA football program recruit and retain players in an evolving landscape.
Obinna Ekezie Jr. breaks down most recent offer from UCLA
Find out what he told Bruin Blitz about the offer and a prominent UCLA connection.
Senior guard Lazar Stefanovic was needed so much last season that UCLA men’s basketball head coach Mick Cronin joked early that he would ideally never take him off the floor.
The Bruins were otherwise extremely young and in dire need of Stefanovic’s shooting touch. While serviceable, he finished fourth on the team with 11.5 points per game to go with a team-high 6.1 rebounds but shot just 38.5% from the field — including a team-high 38.9% on 3-pointers.
Cronin brought in reinforcements in the backcourt this offseason, including sharpshooting guard Dominick Harris, and it now looks like Stefanovic could be in a fight for minutes after playing 34.6 per game — which trailed only point guard Dylan Andrews.
