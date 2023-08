UCLA’s collection of edge rushers is expected to be one of the Bruins’ strongest position groups heading into the season, which opens Sept. 2 against Coastal Carolina at the Rose Bowl.

The Bruins top returner didn’t even start a game last season, with Washington transfer Laiatu Latu collecting 10 1/2 sacks to rank eighth nationally.

This season, Latu has hopes of reaching even greater heights with goals of becoming a first-team All-American and leading the country in sacks.

Teammates and twin edge rushers Gabriel and Grayson Murphy said after Thursday’s practice that the others along the defensive line feed off Latu’s motivation to improve.