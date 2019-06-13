News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-13 11:21:42 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Musing UCLA Hoops

Nwdma2caxel09oenbnws
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

UCLA is coming off one of their most disappointing basketball seasons in recent memory. The record was a mediocre 17-16 and 9-9 during Pac 12 play.After a demoralizing loss at the hands of Liberty ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}