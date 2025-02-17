NFL Combine: Breaking down the Big Ten standouts heading to Indianapolis

The NFL Scouting Combine is right around the corner and the Big Ten will be well-represented in Indianapolis, especially by the traditional powers. Here is a look across the conference.
OHIO STATE (15)
Who’s got it better than Ohio State? Nobody. The Buckeyes are coming off a national championship run by beating Notre Dame and now 15 players are heading to the combine which could only boost recruiting even more.
Plus, there is a good chance at least two if not more could end up being first-round picks with OT Josh Simmons and WR Emeka Egbuka slotted there by Nate Tice in his latest mock draft on Yahoo Sports. Defensive ends JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer along with OL Donovan Jackson have a decent shot of going in the first round as well.
Ohio State was so loaded with future NFL prospects this year that many of those top names including running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, DTs Tyleik Williams and Ty Hamilton and defensive backs Lathan Ransom and Denzel Burke won’t last long in the draft, either.
OREGON (12)
Coach Dan Lanning is building a behemoth in the Pacific Northwest and the Ducks had every piece needed to win a national championship this season. A bad draw in the College Football Playoff where the Ducks had to play Ohio State in a rematch was unfortunate for them but recruiting should only be helped with a dozen players headed to the combine.
Offensive lineman Josh Conerly and defensive tackle Derrick Harmon are projected by Yahoo Sports to be first-rounders and former five-star Jordan Burch should impress at the combine from a physical perspective. Whichever team drafts wide receiver Tez Johnson will be super smart because he gets open against everybody and had 77 catches this season.
MICHIGAN (8)
Coming off a national championship two seasons ago, Michigan went a disappointing 8-5 this season but it was largely because the Wolverines’ quarterback play was so pitiful. Landing five-star QB Bryce Underwood should fix a lot of those problems.
From a defensive standpoint, the Wolverines could own the first round of the NFL Draft and that should only bolster recruiting even further.
Yahoo Sports has defensive tackle Mason Graham, cornerback Will Johnson, defensive tackle Kenneth Grant and tight end Colston Loveland all going in the first round. That would be a huge haul for the Wolverines and something that could give them huge recruiting momentum after a lackluster season.
IOWA (7)
Maybe Iowa doesn’t get any first-round selections this year but the Hawkeyes can definitely sell sending seven players to the combine, which is more than every Big Ten program except for Ohio State, Oregon and Michigan.
Depending on his performance in Indianapolis, Kaleb Johnson could get some serious looks in the early rounds. Who is going to bet against an Iowa running back who rushed for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns this season? Linebacker Jay Higgins might be a steal as well after 124 tackles and four interceptions.
MINNESOTA (6)
Minnesota is sending six players to the combine and that’s more than a lot of blueblood programs in the conference, which could be a major selling point for coach PJ Fleck and his staff. Offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery should be a fringe first-rounder.
MARYLAND (5)
In the constant recruiting battles of the Mid-Atlantic where Maryland is trying to stave off Penn State and others, the Terrapins are sending as many players to Indianapolis as the Nittany Lions. Wide receivers Tai Felton and Kaden Prather should get major attention.
PENN STATE (5)
A team that made it to the College Football final four is only sending five players to Indianapolis? It’s actually good news for the Nittany Lions since so many elite players are coming back next season for another run at the national title.
Defensive end Abdul Carter and tight end Tyler Warren are near-locks in the first round.
UCLA (5)
In the never-ending battle to keep local talent home, UCLA has five players headed to the combine while USC only has three. That is something coach DeShaun Foster on his staff can use when hitting high schools in Southern California.
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger might not be a first-rounder but he had 136 tackles this season and that will draw attention.
NEBRASKA (4)
Nebraska probably won’t have any first-rounders but defensive lineman Ty Robinson could intrigue a lot of decision-makers at the combine with his physical prowess and seven sacks (12.5 tackles for loss) this season.
Tight end Thomas Fidone has been marred by injuries but he was under five-star consideration once.
RUTGERS (4)
The Scarlet Knights won’t put anybody in the first round but having more combine attendees than USC, Wisconsin and Indiana is something to brag about on the recruiting trail.
Running back Kyle Monangai could have a bright NFL future after rushing for 1,279 yards and 13 TDs this season.
USC (3)
Only three USC players are headed to the combine with defensive back Jaylin Smith one to watch because he could impress during drills.
More Trojans should be headed to Indianapolis soon as receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane have NFL futures.
WISCONSIN (3)
Wisconsin had 30 former players on NFL rosters this season but only three players are headed to Indianapolis.
Still, safety Hunter Wohler is as solid as they come and who’s betting against a Wisconsin offensive lineman?
INDIANA (2)
Coach Curt Cignetti did some amazing work in Year 1 at Indiana taking the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoff but he’s not a miracle worker as just two players are headed to the combine.
Defensive tackle CJ West is projected in the early rounds and transfer quarterback Kurtis Rourke had his best of six college seasons at IU this year so he could be a late-round pick.
Note: Illinois (WR Pat Bryant), Purdue (OL Marcus Mbow) and Washington (LB Carson Bruener) all have one player going to the combine. Michigan State and Northwestern have none.