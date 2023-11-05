No. 19 UCLA falls flat in the desert, loses 27-10 at Arizona
If there is one place UCLA might not miss when it leaves the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024, it is Tucson, Ariz.
The Bruins' offensive line had a tough time protecting any quarterback Saturday and now the health status of both redshirt junior Ethan Garbers and freshman Dante Moore are unclear after 19th-ranked UCLA lost 27-10 to Arizona at Arizona Stadium.
UCLA (6-3, 3-3 Pac-12), which dropped to 11-14 all-time at Arizona, used three quarterbacks and Garbers and Moore each left the game with injuries in the fourth quarter.
Garbers completed 13 of 21 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown but was sacked three times.
Arizona (6-3, 4-2 Pac-12) is now bowl eligible for the first time since 2017. The Wildcats, who defeated their third consecutive ranked opponent for the first time in program history, generated 429 yards of total offense. They also ran for 129 yards against the nation's top run defense.
UCLA allowed an average of 63.1 yards rushing per game coming into the contest.
Arizona redshirt freshman quarterback Noah Fifita, who has won three Pac-12 freshman of the week honors already this season, finished 25 of 32 for 300 yards and three touchdowns with an interception.
Scoring summary
First quarter
2:27, Arizona: QB Noah Fifita to WR Montana Lemonious-Craig, 9-yard TD pass (PAT GOOD, Tyler Loop), 7-0 Arizona
Second quarter
1:27, Arizona: QB Noah Fifita to WR Jacob Cowing, 9-yard TD pass (PAT GOOD, Tyler Loop), 14-0 Arizona
0:03, UCLA: QB Ethan Garbers to TE Carsen Ryan, 14-yard TD pass (PAT GOOD, Blake Glessner), 14-7 Arizona
Third quarter
8:15, Arizona: PK Tyler Loop 37-yard field goal, 17-7 Arizona
2:28, UCLA: PK Blake Glessner 29-yard field goal, 17-10 Arizona
Fourth quarter
14:37, Arizona: QB Noah Fifita to WR Tetairoa McMillan, 11-yard TD pass (PAT GOOD, Tyler Loop), 24-10 Arizona
4:40, Arizona: PK Tyler Loop 22-yard field goal, 27-10 Arizona
Turning point of the game
UCLA’s offensive woes to start games, which now includes five scoreless opening quarters in six Pac-12 contests, continued despite Montana State transfer Blake Glessner taking over place-kicking duties from the struggling R.J. Lopez.
Glessner missed wide left from 42 yards in the first quarter and had an attempt from 41 yards blocked early in the second as the Bruins trailed 7-0.
It appeared the Bruins' stingy run defense, which knocked the Wildcats back to the 9-yard line on a pair of runs after getting to the UCLA 1, was going to escape with allowing just a field goal.
Fifita answered with his second touchdown pass of the half, a 9-yarder to receiver Jacob Cowing to push the Arizona lead to 14-0 with 1:27 left.
Garbers quickly drove the Bruins 75 yards in eight plays, including a key 30-yard completion to receiver Logan Loya. After video review, officials upheld Garbers' 14-yard touchdown pass to tight end Carsen Ryan to trim the deficit to 14-7 heading into the break.
UCLA ended its kicking woes and traded field goals in the third quarter to trail 17-10.
On the second play of the quarter, Fifita's 11-yard throw to receiver Tetairoa McMillan was reviewed and overturned for a touchdown to push the Wildcats' advantage to 24-10 with 14:37 remaining.
On the next drive, Garbers was sacked for a third time. He had to be helped off the field, unable to put weight on his right leg, and Moore took over.
Still trailing 24-10, UCLA got a defensive stop and linebacker Kain Medrano blocked a punt in Arizona territory to give the Bruins possession on the 31-yard line.
However, a pair of false starts spoiled UCLA's drive and a 5-yard completion from Moore to running back T.J. Harden on fourth-and-19 came up well short to turn the ball over on downs with 7:52 left.
Moore did not return to the game after he was hit while under pressure on the throw.
Bruins standout on offense: Tight end Carsen Ryan
Ryan now has three touchdown catches this season, offering UCLA one of the few bright spots in the red zone this season.
Bruins standout on defense: Edge rusher Laiatu Latu
Latu's 1 1/2 sacks bumped his season total up to 11. In less than two full seasons, he now has 21 1/2 sacks to rank eighth all-time on the program's career list.
Next on the list are Anthony Barr (2010-13) and Jamir Miller (1991-93), who are tied for sixth with 23 1/2 sacks.
The program record is 30 sacks by Dave Ball (2000-03).
UCLA play of the game
Medrano’s blocked punt momentarily gave the Bruins a pulse.
Why UCLA lost
It starts with the UCLA offensive line, which has been an issue going back to the spring.
In addition to Garbers’ early exit, the Bruins’ pass protection also was unable to prevent Moore from being hurried and he left the contest after the turnover on downs midway through the fourth.
On the ground, the Bruins managed just 3.9 yards per carry against the nation’s 17th-best run defense.
The UCLA defense had its share of struggles, as well.
Five of Arizona’s seven passing plays of 15 or more yards came in the first half, setting the tone for a UCLA defense that was challenged early.
The Bruins’ defense also allowed the Wildcats to convert 11 of 16 third-down opportunities.
Notable UCLA stats
Passing
Ethan Garbers: 13 of 21 for 143 yards, TD
Dante Moore: 4 of 7 for 14 yards
Collin Schlee: 0 of 5 for 0 yards
Rushing
Collin Schlee: 6 carries for 46 yards
Carson Steele: 8 carries for 38 yards
T.J. Harden: 9 carries for 30 yards
Keegan Jones: 2 carries for 20 yards
Receiving
Logan Loya: 3 catches for 42 yards
T.J. Harden: 3 catches for 24 yards
J.Michael Sturdivant: 3 catches for 17 yards
Carsen Ryan: 1 catch for 14 yards, TD
Defense
Laiatu Latu: 3 tackles for a loss, 1 1/2 sacks
Alex Johnson: INT
Kenny Churchwell III: 8 tackles
Darius Muasau: 8 tackles, pass break-up