If there is one place UCLA might not miss when it leaves the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024, it is Tucson, Ariz.

The Bruins' offensive line had a tough time protecting any quarterback Saturday and now the health status of both redshirt junior Ethan Garbers and freshman Dante Moore are unclear after 19th-ranked UCLA lost 27-10 to Arizona at Arizona Stadium.

UCLA (6-3, 3-3 Pac-12), which dropped to 11-14 all-time at Arizona, used three quarterbacks and Garbers and Moore each left the game with injuries in the fourth quarter.

Garbers completed 13 of 21 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown but was sacked three times.

Arizona (6-3, 4-2 Pac-12) is now bowl eligible for the first time since 2017. The Wildcats, who defeated their third consecutive ranked opponent for the first time in program history, generated 429 yards of total offense. They also ran for 129 yards against the nation's top run defense.

UCLA allowed an average of 63.1 yards rushing per game coming into the contest.

Arizona redshirt freshman quarterback Noah Fifita, who has won three Pac-12 freshman of the week honors already this season, finished 25 of 32 for 300 yards and three touchdowns with an interception.