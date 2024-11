After Friday night's victory, UCLA running back T.J. Harden, edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo, quarterback Ethan Garbers and linebacker Carson Schwesinger all addressed the media following a 20-17 win over Iowa.

Watch the interviews below to find out what they had to say about erasing a 10-point deficit, stopping Iowa's strong rushing attack, getting its own run game going, a key 57-yard field goal from Mateen Bhaghani, and more: