Any coaching change usually leads to some level of an exodus, whether it be on the current roster or committed prospects.

For 2024 three-star cornerback and Northwestern commit Jamir Benjamin, he’s already going through his second such experience before reaching the end of his high school career.

Northwestern fired head coach Pat Fitzgerald on July 10 after hazing allegations reported by the school’s student newspaper surfaced.

Benjamin was previously committed to Stanford before David Shaw resigned last November.

Now, the 5-foot-10, 165-pound recruit has UCLA knocking on his door and looking to enter the picture.

After picking up a scholarship offer last Friday, Benjamin announced on social media Tuesday that he has locked in a trip to Westwood.

Later in the day, Benjamin told both Bruin Blitz and Rivals recruiting analyst Greg Smith that he plans to visit July 28.

“UCLA is standing out, I’d say,” Benjamin told Bruin Blitz.