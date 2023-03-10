When UCLA head coach Mick Cronin ran down his list of freshmen in line for a bigger opportunity with the injury to Jaylen Clark earlier this week, his first-year duo already in the starting lineup did not come up.

Well, Bruins guard Amari Bailey and Pac-12 freshman of the year Adem Bona inserted themselves into the conversation in top-seeded UCLA’s tournament opener to lead the way into Friday’s semifinals against No. 4-seeded Oregon.

The contest is scheduled for 6 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It will air on Pac-12 Networks.

Bailey scored a career-high 26 points and Bona notched his first career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds to go with three blocks to help the Bruins put away No. 9-seeded Colorado, 80-69.

Bailey, who made 8 of 12 shots, said he wanted to help mitigate the loss of Clark, the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, with his ability to produce on offense.

“I just wanted to come in and just try to make at least some of it up and just play as hard as I can on defense and just flow throughout the game, really,” Bailey said.

The Bruins (28-4), who have won 11 in a row, needed a pair of late 9-0 runs to put away the Buffaloes after struggling defensively in the opening half and trailing by one at the break.

UCLA allowed seven of Colorado’s 10 made 3-pointers in the first half, but the Buffs were limited to 44.4% shooting the rest of the way — including 3 of 11 beyond the arc.

“I thought that Colorado played really well,” Cronin said. “It wasn't anything that we didn't come ready to play, by any stretch. So they hit a lot of tough shots early. Give 'em credit.

“Our guys, as usual, get tougher as the game goes on. That's what happens when you got winners on your team.”

The Bruins forced 15 turnovers, with nine in the second half, and produced 24 points off the miscues.

UCLA point guard Tyger Campbell, who had three steals, said it was “weird” at the start playing their first game without Clark. The lower leg injury prevented him from making the trip to Las Vegas and he will reportedly miss the remainder of the season, including the NCAA tournament.

Clark averaged 2.6 steals per game to lead the league and rank fifth in the country.

“The first half was rough on defense,” Campbell said. “It’s hard to replace someone like that on defense, and on offense. So, we came out a little slow but we’re going to watch film and hopefully be ready for tomorrow.”

The Ducks (19-13) advanced to the semifinals after holding off No. 5-seeded Washington State, 75-70. They had a 19-point first-half lead but trailed by as many as four in the second half before surviving.

Oregon used a balanced attack led by 17 points apiece from Jermaine Couisnard and Keeshawn Barthelemy. Center N’Faly Dante, a first-team all-conference selection, added a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

This season, UCLA swept the regular-season series. Dante was limited to 11.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game over the two contests, both below his season averages.

The Bruins won the turnover battle handily, forcing an average of 15.5 turnovers while staying below double digits in the column in each contest.

“We really got to focus,” Oregon head coach Dana Altman said. “UCLA's really well coached. They're really talented. They have got a couple freshmen that are really good and they got a couple three vets that are really, really good. So we know we got our work cut out for us.”

UCLA is in search of making back-to-back Pac-12 tournament championship game appearances.

In the other semifinal, No. 2-seeded Arizona will meet rival and No. 6-seeded Arizona State following the conclusion of UCLA/Oregon.