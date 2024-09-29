Injuries were always going to be a concern for a program that has struggled recruiting in the trenches in recent years.

Reuben Unije, the left tackle who transferred in after playing at Houston and spending spring camp at Louisville, started but played just 14 snaps after getting hurt in the first quarter and briefly returned before Jaylan Jeffers took over and logged 35 snaps.

Jeffers was one of the three linemen to allow a pair of quarterback hurries on Ethan Garbers and produced just a 5.6 pass-blocking grade.

Right tackle Garrett DiGiorgio, meanwhile, made the most significant jump from last week and registered a team-best 77.7 grade among all players on offense and the second-best mark on the team overall.

DiGiorgio’s full grade jumped more than 26 points.

Center Josh Carlin, who was critical of the offensive line’s pride when it comes to protecting Garbers, had the lowest pass-blocking mark (29.2) among all starters who played the majority of the contest.