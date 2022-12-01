The No. 21-ranked UCLA men’s basketball team will open Pac-12 Conference play Thursday in its first true road contest of the season at Stanford.

The Bruins (5-2) have been away from Pauley Pavilion just twice this season, dropping both games of a Las Vegas multi-team event to Illinois and Baylor. UCLA rebounded from those losses with victories over Pepperdine and Bellarmine this past week, winning the latter, 80-61, while shooting 60.8% and assisting on 26 of 31 made field goals.

UCLA guard Amari Bailey, the league’s freshman of the week, is looking forward to his first Pac-12 road trip and said continuing the unselfish play will be “a key piece to our success this year.”

“I can’t wait,” Bailey said. “It’s going to be a tough one going into anyone’s home environment, going to steal a W.”