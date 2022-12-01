Preview: No. 21 UCLA at Stanford
Game details
Who: No. 21 UCLA (last game: 81-60 win over Bellarmine) vs. Stanford
When: 7:30 p.m. PT
Where: Maples Pavilion | Stanford, Calif.
TV: ESPN2
Last meeting: 79-70 UCLA road win (Feb. 8, 2022)
All-time series: UCLA leads 149-97
The No. 21-ranked UCLA men’s basketball team will open Pac-12 Conference play Thursday in its first true road contest of the season at Stanford.
The Bruins (5-2) have been away from Pauley Pavilion just twice this season, dropping both games of a Las Vegas multi-team event to Illinois and Baylor. UCLA rebounded from those losses with victories over Pepperdine and Bellarmine this past week, winning the latter, 80-61, while shooting 60.8% and assisting on 26 of 31 made field goals.
UCLA guard Amari Bailey, the league’s freshman of the week, is looking forward to his first Pac-12 road trip and said continuing the unselfish play will be “a key piece to our success this year.”
“I can’t wait,” Bailey said. “It’s going to be a tough one going into anyone’s home environment, going to steal a W.”
