News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-01 15:13:49 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Preview: No. 21 UCLA at Stanford

Tracy McDannald
Staff writer

Game details

Who: No. 21 UCLA (last game: 81-60 win over Bellarmine) vs. Stanford

When: 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: Maples Pavilion | Stanford, Calif.

TV: ESPN2

Last meeting: 79-70 UCLA road win (Feb. 8, 2022)

All-time series: UCLA leads 149-97

RELATED: Jamie Jaquez Jr. talks before practice | Amari Bailey talks before practice | David Singleton talks before practice

The No. 21-ranked UCLA men’s basketball team will open Pac-12 Conference play Thursday in its first true road contest of the season at Stanford.

The Bruins (5-2) have been away from Pauley Pavilion just twice this season, dropping both games of a Las Vegas multi-team event to Illinois and Baylor. UCLA rebounded from those losses with victories over Pepperdine and Bellarmine this past week, winning the latter, 80-61, while shooting 60.8% and assisting on 26 of 31 made field goals.

UCLA guard Amari Bailey, the league’s freshman of the week, is looking forward to his first Pac-12 road trip and said continuing the unselfish play will be “a key piece to our success this year.”

“I can’t wait,” Bailey said. “It’s going to be a tough one going into anyone’s home environment, going to steal a W.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}