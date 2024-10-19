QB Ethan Garbers' career day gives UCLA first-ever Big Ten win, ends slide

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers races down the sideline for a 49-yard touchdown run in the first half of a 35-32 win over Rutgers at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. (Photo by Vincent Carchietta | Imagn Images)

The incremental baby steps UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster saw in the midst of a five-game losing streak took a significant leap forward Saturday. The Bruins had 300 of their season-high 478 yards of total offense through one half, setting a new season-high in points scored in that span, and held off a late Rutgers charge for a 35-32 win at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. It was the program's first-ever Big Ten Conference victory and the first since a season-opening win at Hawaii. UCLA (2-5, 1-4 Big Ten) got a career day from quarterback Ethan Garbers, who completed 32 of 38 passes for a personal-best 383 yards and four passing touchdowns. On the ground, the fifth-year senior ran for 48 yards and another score. It was the Bruins' best passing performance since Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 507 yards at Washington State in 2019. Rutgers (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten), which has lost three consecutive games since starting 4-0, got three rushing touchdowns from running back Kyle Monangai. He ran for 106 yards on 19 carries.

Scoring summary

First quarter 9:03, UCLA: QB Ethan Garbers to WR Logan Loya, 5-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Mateen Bhaghani), 7-0 UCLA 4:43, Rutgers: QB Athan Kaliakmanis 1-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, Jai Patel), 7-7 tie Second quarter 2:43, UCLA: QB Ethan Garbers 49-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, Mateen Bhaghani), 14-7 UCLA 1:08, Rutgers: PK Jai Patel 49-yard field goal, 14-10 UCLA 0:22, UCLA: QB Ethan Garbers to RB T.J. Harden, 22-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Mateen Bhaghani), 21-10 UCLA Third quarter 12:45, Rutgers: RB Kyle Monangai 6-yard TD run (2-point conversion attempt NO GOOD), 21-16 UCLA 5:41, Rutgers: PK Jai Patel 35-yard field goal, 21-19 UCLA 4:53, UCLA: QB Ethan Garbers to RB Keegan Jones, 67-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Mateen Bhaghani), 28-19 UCLA Fourth quarter 12:13, UCLA: QB Ethan Garbers to RB Jalen Berger, 9-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Mateen Bhaghani), 35-19 UCLA 10:35, Rutgers: RB Kyle Monangai 5-yard TD run (2-point conversion attempt NO GOOD), 35-25 UCLA 1:45, Rutgers: RB Kyle Monangai 1-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, Jai Patel), 35-32 UCLA

Turning point of the game

UCLA's loss last week to Minnesota included a decision to punt on fourth-and-1 from deep in its own territory with a late fourth quarter lead and with its opponent out of timeouts. Foster was much more aggressive against Rutgers and a fourth-and-1 conversion from its own 19-yard line sparked a flurry in the second quarter. Garbers' sneak extended a drive that he capped with a highlight-reel 49-yard touchdown run to give the Bruins a 14-7 lead with 2:43 left in the half. After limiting the Scarlet Knights to a field goal, Foster then had all three of his timeouts and 1:08 remaining. He didn't need them. UCLA turned to a hurry-up offense, not allowing Rutgers to set its defense, and marched 75 yards over seven plays. Garbers, who had three total touchdowns in the half, capped it with a 22-yard pass to running back T.J. Harden to give the Bruins a 21-10 lead heading into the locker room. After Rutgers scored the first nine points of the second half, UCLA came up with a big third-quarter response. The Bruins needed just two plays, scoring on a Garbers’ 67-yard connection to running back Keegan Jones on a wheel route to extend the lead to 28-19 at the 4:53 mark. Late in the fourth, Rutgers still trailed 35-25 and got the ball back after UCLA kicker Mateen Bhaghani missed wide left on a 55-yard field goal attempt that was aided by a delay of game penalty. The Bruins, though, got enough cushion after Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis threw an interception to safety Bryan Addison with 5:16 to play.

Bruins standout on offense: QB Ethan Garbers

Whether it was with his right arm or his legs, Garbers consistently drove the offense down the field with the support of his offensive line. More times than not, Garbers got the ball to his playmakers in space and things truly clicked for the first time all season. The Bruins spread the ball around to eight different receivers — and seven finished with three or more catches. The lone pass catcher was running back and New Jersey native Jalen Berger, who Garbers found for a 9-yard touchdown to put an exclamation mark on his performance early in the fourth quarter. It was also Garbers' first game this season without an interception.

Bruins standout on defense: Safety Bryan Addison

Addison ended up making the defensive play of the game with his late interception. It helped the Bruins knock just enough time off the clock after Garbers fumbled on an inexplicable dropback to throw with a late 10-point lead.

UCLA play of the game

Garbers did his best Thompson-Robinson impression late in the second quarter. Garbers dropped back, ran to his left and sidestepped a Rutgers defender on his way to the sideline. Then, he picked up a key block from Harden and three more downfield from receiver J.Michael Sturdivant, tight end Bryce Pierre and receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala as he tightroped his way to the end zone. The 49-yard run was the longest of Garbers’ career and the longest by a UCLA ball carrier this season.

Why UCLA won

It was a banner day all around, but particularly for the offense and Foster's decision-making. The Bruins ran the ball effectively from the start, gaining 29 yards on their first six carries en route to 95 on the day. If not for victory formation, it would have topped 100 yards. The offensive line gave Garbers time to throw and paved the way for UCLA to score more than 17 points for the first time all season — and they did it in the first half. Foster and offensive coordinator/associate head coach Eric Bieniemy dialed up the aggressiveness as the Bruins got into more manageable short-yardage situations. And when Rutgers punched back to open the second half, UCLA came back with a counter punch to preserve the lead.

