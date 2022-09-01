Running back Roderick Robinson II made the trip up north from San Diego last week as his Lincoln High School squad visited Mission Hills-Alemany for an early-season matchup. As the big four-star prospect begins his senior season, the plan remains for him to eventually call Los Angeles his home after committing to UCLA back in the spring.

The Bruins beat out a number of late-charging programs leading up to Robinson's announcement to earn his pledge. He made that decision after taking just one official visit in the process as Chip Kelly and the rest of the UCLA coaching staff sold the 129th-ranked 2023 recruit on being the next standout big back in the system.

Robinson, who is currently the Bruins' top-rated commit in the 2023 class, continues to have his same passion for UCLA, but since he was only able to take one official visit before coming to a decision he is planning to see more schools this fall.

“I love UCLA from an academic and athletic standpoint,” Robinson said. “I am going to take more visits during the season just because it’s a big decision. You want to make sure you’re making the right decision, but I’m still committed. I still love UCLA and what they have going on.”