The incredibly busy month of June is in the books but recruiting never slows down so it’s time for another Recruiting Rumor Mill from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney.

After being committed to Ole Miss for a little more than two months, the four-star receiver backed off his pledge to the Rebels but another program has emerged as a front-runner. Clemson is now the program to watch for the Saraland, Ala., standout with Miami definitely involved in his recruitment now as well.

Texas, Miami and Arkansas got visits in June from the three-star cornerback from Ruston, La., and the Longhorns have emerged as the front-runner in his recruitment. But a new offer - maybe at the last minute - from LSU could definitely make things interesting. Miami, Arkansas, Texas and TCU are Anding’s top four and while the Tigers could enter that top group they’re not there yet.

Four programs have made the biggest impression on the 2026 four-star quarterback from Greenwood, Ark., as SMU, Arkansas, UCF and Minnesota are standing out now. A lot of talk has centered around the Razorbacks especially since he’s an in-state prospect but the Mustangs and others should definitely be watched.

Texas, Nebraska, Arizona State, Baylor, Notre Dame and Texas A&M are the programs to watch early on for the 2026 four-star receiver from San Antonio (Texas) Madison but the Longhorns could have a slight edge. He has a great relationship with the staff, it’s close to home and that’s going to be an important consideration for him and all the success in Austin is definitely playing a role although others absolutely cannot be counted out yet. “It’s Texas,” Clay said. “They have everything.”

With the 2026 quarterback dominoes falling left and right, and with Oklahoma taking the commitment of four-star QB Jaden O’Neal, it would now be a surprise if Miami doesn’t land Coleman - and it could be soon. The Hurricanes have made a big play for the Orlando (Fla.) Jones standout and there seems to be serious mutual interest.

For months, the belief was that the high four-star receiver from Ackerman (Miss.) Choctaw County who’s very close to his family would end up down the road at Mississippi State as coach Jeff Lebby recruited him hard and the Bulldogs are loading up with elite recruits. Auburn was considered the new front-runner for a minute but after a late visit to Alabama the Crimson Tide have definitely emerged as the favorite. At this point, Alabama looks like it’s going to win out for his pledge.

The four-star tight end has loved visits to Texas A&M (where he’s gotten close with new offensive coordinator Collin Klein from his time at Kansas State) and at Oregon where he said the Ducks were his new favorite but a late June visit to Kansas State could have closed the book on his recruitment. The Wildcats were always a favorite for the Goodland, Kan., standout and with a late Monday commitment expected it would be a major surprise if it wasn’t Kansas State.

South Carolina could be the early leader for the 2026 four-star safety from Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe but others will be battling as well. North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Florida State are also standing out for Currence although with the Gamecocks being just an hour away that gives them the early edge.

The rumors about an Ole Miss decommitment started in earnest a few weeks ago with the four-star running back from Quitman, Miss., but the chatter doesn’t end there. The word is that a flip to Alabama is “going to happen” as the Crimson Tide have definitely emerged as the main contender now in his recruitment.

Last summer, the 2026 four-star quarterback from Jackson, Ala., committed to South Carolina but in recent days Duckworth backed off that pledge. Numerous programs are already involved in Duckworth’s recruitment with TCU, Texas A&M, UCF and Nebraska the most involved so far.

After not hearing much from the USC coaching staff even after his commitment, Lockhart is now in a ton of communication with the Trojans coaching staff and the 2026 No. 1 cornerback is definitely loving that. The Los Angeles Loyola standout is also being pushed heavily by Oregon and Georgia and those would be the two programs to closely watch for a flip but USC still has him locked up.

Ole Miss, Miami and Auburn are the main players battling it out for the four-star running back from Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School who had an impressive showing at the Rivals Five-Star. The Rebels could have a slight edge here but other teams are sneakily in this as well with Michigan, Alabama and Tennessee leading the charge.

The 2026 five-star offensive tackle from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy should be releasing a top list soon but the California native is open to returning West for college. There was some talk that he could reunite with former IMG teammate Francis Mauigoa at Miami but a recent list didn’t include the Hurricanes as Oregon, Florida State, Florida, Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma, Washington and UCLA led the way.

Oklahoma and Texas A&M are the two standouts for the four-star offensive lineman from Mesquite (Texas) Horn but one program could really be separating themselves and the rumor is a decision could be close. The Sooners have taken a step ahead in Rogers’ recruitment and they could be tough to beat down the stretch.

Four program are mainly battling it out right now for the 2026 four-star cornerback from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., with USC, Oregon, Notre Dame and Texas leading the way. Sermons is a USC legacy so that will be something to watch in his recruitment but it doesn’t make him a lock for the Trojans as others are involved as well. Nebraska and SMU are showing the most new interest.



The high four-star safety was committed to USC since late March and looked locked in with the Trojans but backed off that pledge in recent days and the word is that it’s now definitely a two-team race between Florida and Miami. The Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin standout brought a contingent of family to the Rivals Five-Star and the word is the Gators could look best.

UCF and others are trying to still flip the four-star quarterback from Macon (Miss.) Noxubee County but Taylor is actively trying to put some finishing touches on the Mississippi State recruiting class - with some flips along the way. Taylor is going after LSU offensive line commit Tyler Miller from Laurel, Miss., four-star linebacker Tyler Lockhart from Winona, Miss., just backed off his Auburn pledge and then four-star DB Cortez Thomas and Ole Miss commit Mason Dunn are others to watch.

The five-star offensive lineman from Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines has been committed to Florida State since late December but Florida and LSU have been trying to flip him very hard in recent months. The thinking has been that the Gators should be the team to watch but there are some rumors that LSU is actually the biggest threat to land Thomas if he doesn’t end up in Tallahassee.

Florida and Miami have emerged as the two main contenders for the four-star receiver from Phenix City (Ala.) Central and a decision could be coming up soon. Upshaw is expected to visit the Hurricanes later this month and if all goes well then they could land his commitment before his senior season starts.

