Anthony Jones , a four-star edge rusher at Irvine (Calif.) Crean Lutheran who is ranked 231st nationally by Rivals, announced Monday a top five that included Arizona State, Michigan, Tennessee, UCLA and Washington.

One of UCLA’s top targets in the 2026 class is now giving the Bruins stronger consideration.

Jones picked up an offer from Bruins in June after attending their prospect camp.

Then, at the end of July, he returned to Westwood for a BBQ and pool party attended by a number of UCLA’s top recruiting targets.

“Being coached by the staff at UCLA was special, especially being from Los Angeles and growing up watching the Bruins play,” Jones told Bruin Blitz after picking up the offer.