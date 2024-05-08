A year after struggling to separate himself in a three-quarterback open competition, Ethan Garbers made a clear case to be first-time head coach DeShaun Foster’s signal-caller as UCLA ventures into the Big Ten.

Garbers was among the top performers in 13 of 14 practices open to the media and public.

“Ethan’s continued to impress me,” Foster said at the end of last month after the team’s spring showcase at the Rose Bowl. “You know, the way he came in and played in that bowl game, he’s continued to play that way this whole spring. A lot of touch passes, just taking full command of the offense. I’m just excited for him, the sky’s the limit.”