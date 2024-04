There’s been a sense of inevitability ever since 2025 defensive end/linebacker Scott Taylor visited UCLA in early March with a host of his GroundZero 7-on-7 teammates.

That feeling only grew when the Los Angeles-Loyola product told Bruin Blitz at the Under Armour camp on March 24 that he had return visits locked in for an April 6 practice, the April 27 spring showcase at the Rose Bowl and an official visit from May 3-5.

After the visit to last Saturday’s practice, Taylor’s interest was solidified further, and Friday afternoon he announced the decision to commit to the Bruins and become the fourth member of the class.