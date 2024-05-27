It was only fitting that as the Pac-12 Conference rode off into the sunset, its biggest supporter followed along.

Bill Walton, UCLA legend and the ultimate champion for the “Conference of Champions,” died Monday following a prolonged battle with cancer.

For those of a certain age, like myself, his playing days had to mostly be absorbed through stories from those who watched him win three national player of the year honors, two national championships and a pair of NBA titles.

Instead, the most vivid personal recollections came via Walton’s quirky, eccentric flair as a broadcaster, specifically for NBC and later ABC/ESPN and the Pac-12 Network.

Throw it down, big man! The worst call in the history of Western civilization!

At least once a game, something was either the greatest or worst display of basketball the game has ever seen, in Walton’s eyes.

“Now that’s Hakeem Olajuwon right there!” Walton once said after a routine Adem Bona blocked shot while calling a UCLA game against Saint Francis in November last season.