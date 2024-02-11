Advertisement
Trending up, down: UCLA coaching search

Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White played on the last UCLA team to appear in the Rose Bowl Game.
Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White played on the last UCLA team to appear in the Rose Bowl Game. (Greg Smith/Inside Nebraska)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
The clock is ticking on UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond’s 96-hour window to replace head coach Chip Kelly, who left Friday to be the Ohio State offensive coordinator.

After highlighting the internal options and others with ties who would make sense on an interim basis, the coaching search gained more clarity by Sunday.

Should Jarmond make a quick decision on a full-time hire, here are names starting to emerge:

Trending up

DeShaun Foster, Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach: The door is open for a quick 180-degree turn and his first head coaching gig after he initially decided to leave Westwood on Feb. 2. As soon as Kelly’s team meeting informing the players of his decision ended, running backs T.J. Harden, Isaiah Carlson and Deshun Murrell all threw their support behind their former position coach. Foster’s last seven years at the school, including this past season as associate head coach, in addition to his playing days that led to induction into the UCLA Hall of Fame and his recruiting prowess and relationships with the current roster make him as strong as any candidate in a swift process.

