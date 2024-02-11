Should Jarmond make a quick decision on a full-time hire, here are names starting to emerge:
Trending up
DeShaun Foster, Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach: The door is open for a quick 180-degree turn and his first head coaching gig after he initially decided to leave Westwood on Feb. 2. As soon as Kelly’s team meeting informing the players of his decision ended, running backs T.J. Harden, Isaiah Carlson and Deshun Murrell all threw their support behind their former position coach. Foster’s last seven years at the school, including this past season as associate head coach, in addition to his playing days that led to induction into the UCLA Hall of Fame and his recruiting prowess and relationships with the current roster make him as strong as any candidate in a swift process.
