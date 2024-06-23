The final version of the 2024 UCLA football roster gained a bit more clarity Saturday when incoming freshmen and transfers who were not in Westwood for spring camp arrived and moved into their dorm Saturday.

Yet-to-be-announced transfers included former Iowa State offensive lineman Oluwafunto Akinshilo and Brigham Young quarterback Nick Billoups, according to the program’s Instagram account that photographed and tagged both players.

Both players played high school football in Southern California.

Akinshilo, a native of Nigeria, attended Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger and graduated in 2020 before starting his collegiate career at El Camino College.

After one season, the 6-foot-5, 335-pounder transferred to Iowa State and redshirted in 2022.

Akinshilo, who has yet to appear in a Division I game over the past two years, is expected to have two more seasons of eligibility remaining.

Billoups, listed as a redshirt junior on the most recent BYU roster, gives the Bruins an eighth quarterback on the roster.

The San Clemente (Calif.) native originally started his collegiate career as a walk-on at Utah in 2021 before leaving for BYU the following season.

Billoups also has yet to appear in a Division I game.

Akinshilo and Billoups appear on the fourth and fifth slides, respectively, of the UCLA football program’s post below: