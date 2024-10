UCLA added its second and third commitments of the 2026 class Saturday night when brothers Jaron and Kennan Pula visited the Rose Bowl for the contest against eighth-ranked Oregon.

The decision comes five months after the Bruins offered the Pulas during an unofficial visit at the team’s Friday Night Lights practice in the spring.

“UCLA is always a great place to be, ever since my first visit there,” Kennan Pula told Bruin Blitz before they revealed their announcement Monday on social media.

“The games are amazing, like always just different.”