It was a practice atmosphere Friday night that was unlike anything Jaron Pula said he had ever seen.

“The atmosphere was CRAZY,” Pula wrote Saturday in a message to Bruin Blitz hours after an unofficial visit to UCLA for its Friday Night Lights practice. “You can’t find (that) anywhere else.”

The end of the night only got better.

UCLA receivers coach Erik Frazier took Pula and his twin brother Kennan, both 2026 receivers from Provo (Utah) Timpview, to an area of the Wasserman Football Center that oversees the field where head coach DeShaun Foster delivered the news in front of the rest of the coaching staff.

“Foster offered us,” Jaron Pula said.