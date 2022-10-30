Before UCLA's win over Stanford had even finished Saturday night, the Bruins added their latest commitment. Linebacker Solomone Malafu announced his pledge to the program during the fourth quarter of UCLA's latest win giving the staff its second 2023 commitment in as many days following the addition of two-way athlete Ethan O'Connor on Friday.

Malafu visited UCLA and the spring and then made trips to Cal and Boise State. Still, the Bruins continued to feel like the favorite in his recruitment, and now he is headed to play for the Bruins next season.

"I would like to thank all the UCLA coaches and staff for believing in me when no one else did, especially coach Ken Norton, Jr. and coach Chip Kelly!" Malafu wrote in a message posted to social media announcing his decision Saturday night. "UCLA has been my dream school ever since I was a little kid. I am just so grateful to everyone and I want thank each one of you for everything you have done for me and my family."

The versatile linebacker, who could play inside or outside at the next level, also holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Utah, Nebraska, Hawaii, Nevada and UNLV.

UCLA's on-field success has started to translate to recruiting success after a bit of a lull since the summer. The Bruins have nine commitments overall in the 2023 class, and four of them have come since the start of the season.

The last three commitments, all of which have come in the last two weeks, have been made by some of the coaching staff's top priorities. Safety RJ Jones was previously committed to Cal but eventually picked UCLA earlier this month, and O'Connor had been a target for the Bruins since early in the process.

Malafu is the latest recruit to join that list, and he is now the seventh prospect expected to join the defensive side of the ball for the Bruins. The 6-foot-1 recruit is the second true linebacker to join the class alongside four-star San Diego middle linebacker Tre Edwards.