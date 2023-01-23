For a second consecutive season, the UCLA football program could be looking at a plug-and-play transfer addition at left tackle.

Khadere Kounta, a three-year starter at Old Dominion, announced via social media Monday morning that he is headed to Westwood.

The 6-foot-6, 306-pounder from Gaithersburg, Md. started 27 of 33 games for the Monarchs from 2019-22. Old Dominion’s 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kounta is the 14th player and third offensive lineman to transfer to UCLA this offseason.