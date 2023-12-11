The historic two-year run of UCLA star edge rusher Laiatu Latu in Westwood is officially complete. Next stop, NFL.

Bruins head coach Chip Kelly said before Monday’s practice that Latu has decided to opt out of playing in this weekend’s LA Bowl against Boise State at nearby SoFi Stadium to focus on finishing out the school year and prepare for the NFL draft.

Latu, a projected top 10 draft pick, did not participate in Monday’s practice but was spotted in the weight room.

“He’s been away and he’s got a lot on his plate,” Kelly said before practice of Latu’s media obligations that included accepting the Lombardi Award during a formal ceremony last week in Houston. “He has finals coming up. He has three finals. He was studying yesterday.

“Latu is the only guy we have in that situation, in terms of preparation for the NFL and just trying to finish up school. So Latu is not going to play in the bowl game.”

Latu picked up a pair of first-team All-American honors Monday from the Associated Press and Football Writers Association of America, giving him consensus All-American status for landing on at least three major AA teams. He was named a Walter Camp first-team All-American last Friday.

The last two major All-American teams, compiled by The Sporting News and the American Football Coaches’ Association, have yet to announce its respective selections. Latu’s selection to both would make him a unanimous All-American, which was last done at UCLA by running back Maurice Jones-Drew in 2005.

Latu ended the regular season as the nation’s leader with 21 1/2 tackles for a loss to go with a team-high 13 sacks (tied for third nationally). His production, which includes 49 total tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles, helped the Bruins finish with the nation’s 11th-best total defense.

His other individual honors include the Ted Hendricks Award given to the nation’s top defensive end and the Pac-12 defensive player of the year.

The Lombardi and Hendricks honors marked the first time a UCLA player had won either award.

“I gotta really give my appreciation to coach Kelly along with the UCLA program for believing in me and trusting in me and giving me the opportunity again,” Latu said after accepting the Lombardi Award.

“I want to thank my teammates back at UCLA. Each and every one of them, I love each and every one of them and especially that D-line group. We had something special and I wouldn’t be here in this position if it wasn’t for them.”

For his UCLA career, the 6-foot-5, 265-pounder collected 34 tackles for loss and 23 1/2 sacks over the last two seasons after leaving Washington following a neck injury that sidelined him for two seasons and forced a momentary medical retirement.

Latu is tied for sixth on the program’s career list for sacks and tied for 15th in TFLs.

Bruins senior linebacker Kain Medrano said after Monday’s practice that he was appreciative of his two seasons playing with and learning from Latu.

“A blessing,” Medrano said. “One of the best players that I’ve ever stepped on a field with is Latu and I tell him that all the time. It’s just a once-in-a-lifetime experience to be on the same field with an athlete, a D-end to that caliber. You know, he won his awards and I texted him, called him and just told him that I was happy for him. As a player, all you can do is be excited for one of your teammates to win those awards like he did.”