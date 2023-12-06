One day after learning he was the Pac-12’s top defensive player, UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu added the title of nation’s most outstanding lineman.

Latu, who leads the nation with 21 1/2 tackles for a loss, won the Lombardi Award during a formal ceremony and announcement Wednesday at Royal Sonesta in Houston.

It marks the first time a UCLA player has won the award. Latu was just the fifth finalist in program history.

“This is all so crazy to me,” Latu, fighting back tears, said after winning the award. “I got to give all the glory to God. I thank my mother and my family again. You know, I wouldn’t be here without them.

“This award means so much to me. You know, being told I wouldn’t be able to play football again and coming back and playing a whole two years, I gotta really give my appreciation to coach (Chip) Kelly along with the UCLA program for believing in me and trusting in me and giving me the opportunity again.

“I want to thank my teammates back at UCLA. Each and every one of them, I love each and every one of them and especially that D-line group. We had something special and I wouldn’t be here in this position if it wasn’t for them.”

Latu beat out Notre Dame left tackle Joe Alt, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss for the honor given to the top lineman — on offense or defense.

Latu beat out Elliss for league defensive player of the year Tuesday and both were first-team all-conference selections.

Latu’s 13 sacks ranks third in the nation, leading a UCLA team that collected 41 team sacks and led the country in run defense.

“To see what Laiatu did, and a special young man that overcame so much,” Bruins head coach Chip Kelly said during the ceremony. “He was told a couple years ago that he was never gonna play football again, but he didn’t accept that answer. That’s the type of human being he is. His resiliency, his toughness, his grit is what’s right about football and what’s right about this game.”

Latu missed the 2020 and 2021 seasons at Washington after suffering a neck injury and was forced to medically retire. Position coach Ikaika Malloe accepted a position at UCLA prior to the 2022 season, recruited Latu to come along and the rest is history.

Latu’s day also was expected to include discussions between his family and Kelly about his future. A projected top-10 NFL draft pick, the 6-foot-5, 265-pound senior has yet to announce whether he will participate in the LA Bowl against Boise State at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Dec. 16.

With an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl already accepted, Latu’s plans may be more of a formality at this point.

Latu is still in the running for three other national awards, including the Bednarik (defensive player of the year), Hendricks (best defensive end) and Lott IMPACT honors (top defensive player on and off the field).

Latu’s latest honor strengthens his case to reach one of his preseason goals, which is to be named an Associated Press first-team All-American.