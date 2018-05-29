UCLA's men's basketball team earned a rare May win Tuesday when the school announced Kris Wilkes will return for his sophomore season.

The 6-foot-8, 195-pound wing tested the NBA draft waters this spring, but is slated to return for the 2018-2019 season.

“Kris was a huge part of our team last season, and he knows that he’ll have an even bigger role for us during his sophomore year,” head coach Steve Alford said in a statement. “With Kris, you’re talking about a young man with limitless potential. We are really excited to have him back for at least one more season. He certainly has a bright future in this game, and there’s no question that, down the road, he will be a first-round draft pick.”

Wilkes was second on the team in scoring last season, averaging 13.7 points per game.

“I’m grateful to everybody at UCLA who has been supporting me and helping me through the pre-draft process,” Wilkes said. “It was certainly an eye-opening experience, one that I know is going to help me get better. I’m excited for the summer and for our season ahead, and I’m ready to get to work. Go Bruins!”