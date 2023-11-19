“So what? Now what?”

That’s the message UCLA head coach Chip Kelly has for his players when things go awry.

It worked Saturday for Bruins cornerback Jaylin Davies, who made up for getting beat 1-on-1 on a 74-yard touchdown pass from USC quarterback Caleb Williams to receiver Brenden Rice in the second quarter.

Just 16 seconds after the Bruins got in the end zone on the opening drive of the second half, Davies found his moment of redemption.

The redshirt sophomore was unfazed by a series of shifty moves from Trojans running back Marshawn Lloyd, forcing a fumble that teammate and safety Alex Johnson scooped up on the USC 11-yard line and returned for a touchdown.

It was the signature body blow en route to the Bruins’ 38-20 win over their rivals to reclaim the Victory Bell at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Like a heavyweight boxing match, Kelly told his players to “keep working the cut” after drawing first blood with a 14-0 lead through one quarter and forgetting about a scoreless second quarter that left UCLA clinging to a 14-10 halftime lead.

“That’s football. That’s Jaylin. That’s all our guys,” Kelly said.

“They’ve got resiliency. You’re not gonna knock people out and win games 84-0. I mean, it’s gonna be back and forth. This is as talented a football team as we’ve faced. … It was like, it’s gonna be a battle. It’s a heavyweight boxing match, it’s gonna go back and forth. But you gotta be able to weather the assault, stand your ground, not back down and then attack.”