UCLA attacks rim in 84-70 win over Idaho State

UCLA reserve guard Sebastian Mack (12) drives to the basket Wednesday during an 84-70 win over Idaho State at Pauley Pavilion. (Photo by Kirby Lee | Imagn Images)

LOS ANGELES — The UCLA men's basketball team relentlessly attacked the rim Wednesday night in an 84-70 nonconference win over Idaho State at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins (4-1), who led by as many as 28, finished 21 of 26 at the free-throw line — including 15 of 16 off the bench from leading scorer Sebastian Mack, who finished with 21 points. Two other players scored in double figures, including Tyler Bilodeau (20 points) and Eric Dailey Jr. (16 points). Dailey, who made 7 of 9 shots from the field, also pulled down a game-high seven rebounds. Bruins point guard Dylan Andrews, who missed the last two games with a left groin injury, came off the bench and finished with three points and four assists. Idaho State (2-3) shot 44% from the field, including 16 of 29 in the second half. The Bengals had four scorers in double figures paced by 16 points from forward Isaiah Griffin. The Bruins will return to action Friday for a nonconference contest against Cal State Fullerton. Tipoff at Pauley Pavilion is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Postgame press conference

Turning point of the game

After a slow start, UCLA gradually built a 41-27 halftime lead. Initially, the Bruins had a tough time with Griffin, who scored the Bengals' first 12 points. But after his 3-pointer gave Idaho State a shortlived 12-10 lead at the 13:51 mark, Griffin did not score again for the remainder of the half. UCLA got 19 first-half points from the bench, including 11 from Mack. That complemented a strong half from Bilodeau and Dailey, who combined to convert all four of their 3-point attempts. From the field, Dailey did not miss any of his five attempts in the half. Bilodeau was then dialed in nearing the midway point of the second half. His 3-pointer ignited a personal 8-0 scoring run to push the Bruins' lead to 61-38 with 12:09 remaining.

Bruins standout on offense: Guard Sebastian Mack

When healthy last season, Mack proved he can get to the rim and the free-throw line. Mack was in his element on this night, making all nine of his free-throw attempts in the opening half to set the tone. As head coach Mick Cronin figures out who his go-to scorer is, Mack is making a case in a crowded but struggling backcourt — and he's doing it off the bench.

Bruins standout on defense: Guard Skyy Clark

In a game Cronin was not satisfied soley because of how the Bruins defended over the final 10 minutes, Clark continues to be a bright spot and collected three steals.

UCLA play of the game

William Kyle III showed off his high-jump athleticism in the first half. After setting a screen for Mack, Kyle rolled to the rim and Mack threw a lob that appeared to be a tad high. Not for Kyle.

Why UCLA won

The Bruins made things easy on themselves on the offensive end, getting to the free-throw line and finishing in the paint. That made up for some struggles on the defensive glass. The Bengals had 10 offensive rebounds. UCLA had a strong night behind the 3-point line, connecting on 9 of 14 attempts. Bilodeau made all four of his 3-pointers.

