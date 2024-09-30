PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1RUUZQM1dXU0ZQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVFRRlAzV1dTRlAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
UCLA backup QB Justyn Martin on standby pending Ethan Garbers’ availability

UCLA backup quarterback Justyn Martin shakes loose from a tackle on a rushing attempt in a game against North Carolina Central on Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

If Ethan Garbers has his way, then he would be the unquestioned UCLA starting quarterback heading into Saturday’s road contest at seventh-ranked Penn State.

Garbers, though, exited this past Saturday’s 34-13 loss to then-No. 8 Oregon in the fourth quarter after taking four sacks on nine pressures.

Before leaving the game, Garbers appeared hobbled and at one point was holding the back of his head after hitting the turf on a pass attempt deep in UCLA’s own territory with 9:22 to play. Backup quarterback Justyn Martin finished out the rest of the game.

As a result, Garbers was not spotted on the field during Monday evening’s practice and Martin and Nick Billoups were the only quarterbacks who weren’t in scout team jerseys.

“(Garbers is) out here but I would rather him rest today just to give Justyn a couple more reps just to make sure, just in case Ethan isn’t available (Saturday),” Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster said before Monday’s practice.

“When I talked to Ethan he told me he was playing. So … unless we hold him out, he’s going to try to get out there and play.”

Foster added that Billoups would be next in line followed by freshman Henry Hasselbeck, if Martin ends up starting.

Martin, a redshirt sophomore who has never started a game in his collegiate career, has made two appearances in mop-up duty this season. He has completed 2 of 5 passes for 12 yards in a season he made his first collegiate pass attempt.

After the loss to the Ducks, Bruins center Josh Carlin called out his fellow offensive linemen to take more “pride” in protecting Garbers. UCLA has allowed 12 sacks through four games.

“I saw a couple of his quotes and he’s putting a lot on himself. It’s a collective, it’s not just Josh Carlin, but when you have leaders like that they’re just gonna own it and hopefully we can get this going offensively,” Foster said.

Watch Foster’s full media session below:

