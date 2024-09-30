If Ethan Garbers has his way, then he would be the unquestioned UCLA starting quarterback heading into Saturday’s road contest at seventh-ranked Penn State.

Garbers, though, exited this past Saturday’s 34-13 loss to then-No. 8 Oregon in the fourth quarter after taking four sacks on nine pressures.

Before leaving the game, Garbers appeared hobbled and at one point was holding the back of his head after hitting the turf on a pass attempt deep in UCLA’s own territory with 9:22 to play. Backup quarterback Justyn Martin finished out the rest of the game.

As a result, Garbers was not spotted on the field during Monday evening’s practice and Martin and Nick Billoups were the only quarterbacks who weren’t in scout team jerseys.

“(Garbers is) out here but I would rather him rest today just to give Justyn a couple more reps just to make sure, just in case Ethan isn’t available (Saturday),” Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster said before Monday’s practice.

“When I talked to Ethan he told me he was playing. So … unless we hold him out, he’s going to try to get out there and play.”

Foster added that Billoups would be next in line followed by freshman Henry Hasselbeck, if Martin ends up starting.

Martin, a redshirt sophomore who has never started a game in his collegiate career, has made two appearances in mop-up duty this season. He has completed 2 of 5 passes for 12 yards in a season he made his first collegiate pass attempt.

After the loss to the Ducks, Bruins center Josh Carlin called out his fellow offensive linemen to take more “pride” in protecting Garbers. UCLA has allowed 12 sacks through four games.

“I saw a couple of his quotes and he’s putting a lot on himself. It’s a collective, it’s not just Josh Carlin, but when you have leaders like that they’re just gonna own it and hopefully we can get this going offensively,” Foster said.

