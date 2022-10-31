If UCLA freshman Amari Bailey delivers as advertised in the fast-approaching men’s college basketball season, then teammate Jaylen Clark imagines that the 6-foot-5 guard won’t be in Westwood too long.

“I don’t see him being here much longer than six more months,” Clark said Monday, two days before the eighth-ranked Bruins host an exhibition against Concordia at 7 p.m.

Bailey, a preseason all-Pac-12 honorable mention selection and likely one-and-done NBA prospect, is one of two five-star freshmen, along with 6-foot-10 forward Adem Bona, who will play a big role in Bruins head coach Mick Cronin’s rotation this season.

Earlier this offseason, Cronin joked that a player the caliber of Bailey already doesn’t need much help with his offensive game.

Cronin said that he is not setting any specific expectations for his young players, adding that each player progresses differently.

