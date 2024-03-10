The scars of a difficult, rebuilding UCLA season made for an odd atmosphere for most of Saturday night at Pauley Pavilion, the site of the final regular-season Pac-12 men's basketball game in the league's 109-year history.

Or, at least the last of the current iteration.

A league founded in December 1915 as the Pacific Coast Conference that added UCLA in 1928, it has its own shell-of-itself wounds after going from the aptly-named "Conference of Champions" to one that's down to just two member institutions in the era of conference realignment driven by network TV money.

The Bruins, winners of league-best 32 regular-season titles after winning it just last season, turned into a program that has seen better days, decimated by NBA defections, mostly lackluster recruiting results and early injuries in the Pac-12's swan song.

In front of more than 100 ex-players and coaches, who helped build the school's decorated legacy and were honored at halftime, the Bruins appeared they would provide very little outside of a first-half scoring run to close the Pac-12 chapter of UCLA basketball.

However, one last late charge overcame a nine-point second-half deficit and had the 7,424 fans in attendance roaring with chants of “U-C-L-A” to close out a 59-47 win over Arizona State.

The Bruins (15-16, 10-10 Pac-12) clinched the No. 5 seed in next week's Pac-12 tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UCLA sophomore forward/center Adem Bona notched a double-double, leading the way with game highs of 20 points and 12 rebounds. Guards Lazar Stefanovic (16 points) and Dylan Andrews (12 points) rounded out the double-figure scorers for the Bruins, who had 16 assists on 18 made field goals on a night they appeared to threaten a season-worst shooting percentage.

UCLA overcame an 18-of-47 (38.3%) performance from the field by knocking down 11 of 20 3-point attempts.

ASU (14-17, 8-12 Pac-12) was paced by guard Adam Miller’s 13 points. After making half of their 26 first-half shots, the Sun Devils were just 5 of 22 after the break.

UCLA, which snapped a five-game losing streak, will face No. 12 seed Oregon State in the first round Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.