UCLA clinches No. 5 seed in Pac-12 with late flurry in win over Arizona St.
The scars of a difficult, rebuilding UCLA season made for an odd atmosphere for most of Saturday night at Pauley Pavilion, the site of the final regular-season Pac-12 men's basketball game in the league's 109-year history.
Or, at least the last of the current iteration.
A league founded in December 1915 as the Pacific Coast Conference that added UCLA in 1928, it has its own shell-of-itself wounds after going from the aptly-named "Conference of Champions" to one that's down to just two member institutions in the era of conference realignment driven by network TV money.
The Bruins, winners of league-best 32 regular-season titles after winning it just last season, turned into a program that has seen better days, decimated by NBA defections, mostly lackluster recruiting results and early injuries in the Pac-12's swan song.
In front of more than 100 ex-players and coaches, who helped build the school's decorated legacy and were honored at halftime, the Bruins appeared they would provide very little outside of a first-half scoring run to close the Pac-12 chapter of UCLA basketball.
However, one last late charge overcame a nine-point second-half deficit and had the 7,424 fans in attendance roaring with chants of “U-C-L-A” to close out a 59-47 win over Arizona State.
The Bruins (15-16, 10-10 Pac-12) clinched the No. 5 seed in next week's Pac-12 tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
UCLA sophomore forward/center Adem Bona notched a double-double, leading the way with game highs of 20 points and 12 rebounds. Guards Lazar Stefanovic (16 points) and Dylan Andrews (12 points) rounded out the double-figure scorers for the Bruins, who had 16 assists on 18 made field goals on a night they appeared to threaten a season-worst shooting percentage.
UCLA overcame an 18-of-47 (38.3%) performance from the field by knocking down 11 of 20 3-point attempts.
ASU (14-17, 8-12 Pac-12) was paced by guard Adam Miller’s 13 points. After making half of their 26 first-half shots, the Sun Devils were just 5 of 22 after the break.
UCLA, which snapped a five-game losing streak, will face No. 12 seed Oregon State in the first round Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
Postgame media sessions
Turning point of the game
UCLA started with a bit of a hangover from Thursday's loss to Pac-12 champion Arizona, falling into a 13-5 hole in a little more than four minutes.
The Bruins found their defense, though, reeling off 18 consecutive points over a span of nearly 7 1/2 minutes. ASU quickly had nine of its 10 first-half turnovers to that point and trailed 23-13 capped by back-to-back Bona dunks, the last with 8:50 to play in the half.
The Sun Devils countered with a 18-4 spurt to close the final eight minutes of the half and lead 31-27 going into the locker room.
The Bruins' shooting struggles continued in the second half, missing 12 consecutive shots at one point and falling behind 43-34 with 9:33 to play.
UCLA snapped out of the funk and immediately made five of its next six shots to pull back in front, including four 3-pointers from Sebastian Mack (twice), Stefanovic and Andrews. Mack's second 3-pointer off an ASU turnover pushed the Bruins' lead to 48-44 with 4:58 remaining.
That highlighted a turnaround 18-1 run. The Sun Devils scored just four points over the final 9 1/2 minutes.
UCLA standout on offense: Guard Lazar Stefanovic
After Mick Cronin implored and reminded his team to shoot, the Utah transfer came alive and finished 5 of 10 from the field — with all five baskets on six 3-point attempts.
UCLA standout on defense: Forward/center Adem Bona
While he wasn’t his usual shot-blocking self, the sophomore had a game-high four steals and helped turned the tide when the Bruins were able to get back into turning defensive stops into points.
Why UCLA won
The Bruins were at their best when forcing the Sun Devils into their 15 turnovers.
Then, it came down to ending the inevitable offensive drought and making its shots beyond the arc to put the game away.