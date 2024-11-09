UCLA continues to show resilience led by head coach DeShaun Foster

PASADENA — DeShaun Foster doesn’t take losing lightly, and through the first six games of the season the UCLA first-year head coach had to internalize quite a few of his early frustrations.

Over and over, Foster had to answer for a run game that wasn’t producing, an offensive line that wasn’t blocking, a fifth-year senior quarterback that wasn’t taking care of the ball, a team that wasn’t disciplined and following the very first of his three pillars.

“It was bothering me when we were losing,” Foster said after Friday’s 20-17 win over Iowa notched the Bruins’ first win at the Rose Bowl under his direction and third consecutive overall.

“These guys never fought, fought against me or, you know, there was never any turmoil in the team. They all just knew what we had to do and I’m just glad I have a mature team that accepted the challenge.”