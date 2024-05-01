“Coach (Eric) Bieniemy was in love with how well these kids were grasping the offense. So he was able to keep going,” Foster said.

Foster added that the team was able to get through a few extra installs than was originally planned.

“I loved the energy that they brought,” Foster said. “I think they did a great job. … I’m proud of our coaching staff, they were able to install the offense and get it going.”

The Bruins will do conditioning and team bonding in lieu of practice Thursday, while the coaching staff will get out on the road to recruit.

Instead of Tuesday serving as the penultimate practice of UCLA spring football camp, first-time head coach DeShaun Foster decided to cut things short.

As a four-star recruit out of nearby Gardena (Calif.) Serra, safety Bryan Addison was originally committed to UCLA in December 2017 before ending up at Oregon because of an issue with a standardized test score.

Addison, who transitioned from receiver to the secondary early in his collegiate career, played in just four games last season due to “personal reasons.”

Addison said Tuesday that a conversation with Oregon head coach Dan Lanning led to his exit.

“He didn't really see me having a future at University of Oregon like I saw myself,” Addison said. “So I just thought it was best for myself to step away from the team during that time, you know, and try getting another year back in football.”

Addison said he and his father were always intrigued by UCLA beyond what it could offer as a football program.

Now, he said, “it’s so surreal” to finally be in a Bruins uniform and be granted a seventh year of eligibility.

“I’ve had dreams of playing for UCLA since I was a kid,” Addison said. “To finally be here and be on campus and actually be admitted into the school is actually a blessing in disguise to me as well.

“When I first came into the portal, I wasn’t promised anything. I wasn’t promised I was going to get a year back. They kind of just told me it’s up to the NCAA and how they wanted to move things. But a lot of coaches here, they kind of just told me, you can work through anything. We want you to be on campus. If things don’t go right, you can go back home, but we would love to have you part of the team. And ever since then it’s kind of flowing, and I got the full-granted eligibility.”

Addison’s arrival comes at a time of transition for the secondary, which lost safeties Kenny Churchwell III and Alex Johnson to graduation and Kamari Ramsey to rival USC.

“Addison’s doing well, he stepped right in as a starter and played pretty well all spring,” Foster said. “Being vocal, being a leader, so sky is the limit for him.”