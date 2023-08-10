The UCLA season opener is still more than three weeks away, and with it will come the first look at new defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn’s scheme.

What is already apparent, though, is the Bruins expect to have a formidable pass rush. Last season, the defense collected 28 sacks and 60 tackles for a loss — both areas with room to improve and the talent in place to do so.

“We’re trying to ramp it up another level,” UCLA defensive tackle Gary Smith III said after Thursday’s practice.

Leading the way is star edge rusher Laiatu Latu, whose 10.5 sacks was tied for the eighth-best total in the nation last season.

It was a season of inspiration, with Bruins head coach Chip Kelly unsure just how much the Washington transfer would contribute — if, at all — after returning from a neck injury that forced him to medically retire at one point.

“It’s a crazy feeling,” Latu said, reflecting back during Pac-12 Media Day last month. “I never lost my passion and love for the game. It will always still be there. But it’s just different, getting acknowledged for what you did on the field, it’s just different than being a nobody that I was.”