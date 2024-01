UCLA made it clear Monday how much of a priority 2024 edge rusher Keona Wilhite is for the program.

The Bruins, who did not sign an defensive lineman during the early signing period in December, made a pair of trips in a five-day span to see the Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe product.

Wilhite told Bruin Blitz that he and UCLA head coach Chip Kelly met Monday for more than 90 minutes. Last week, his in-home with new Bruins defensive line coach Tony Washington Jr. and additional conversation with defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe lasted roughly 2 1/2 hours.

Get the details on the big takeaways from Wilhite’s conversation with Kelly and his thoughts about the effort from the UCLA staff in consecutive weeks.