UCLA eager to add to 2026 recruiting class, bolster future foundation

It’s been more than four months since UCLA last picked up a commitment in the 2026 class, but the program has its sights set on a busy May and June. Bruin Blitz and Rivals have already confirmed more than 30 names on the growing list of official visitors who will make multi-day trips to Westwood over those two months. Second-year head coach DeShaun Foster bolstered his staff this offseason with proven influential recruiters such as secondary coach Demetrice Martin. Fellow assistant Scott White, meanwhile, was promoted from defensive analyst to inside linebackers coach and associate head coach. The new position title was merely a formality after spending the 2024 season overseeing the position group to help free up defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe’s time during practices. White brings his own strong reputation as a recruiter and shares Foster’s vision of restoring UCLA’s prestige as a destination for top talent. “The recruiting has been strong,” White said after Tuesday morning’s practice. “We’ve been able to get back into the high schools and build relationships with guys and ultimately, too, just continue to build through the high school recruiting. Get out there, make the contacts and get ready to go on the road again here in early May and then we’ll have the kids come in here for OVs, a big OV time during May and June and then we’ll have our camp season. “So all of that, in terms of recruiting, is going to really ramp up and you’ll start to see guys jump in the boat in the next month and a half to two months.”

