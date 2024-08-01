After going through a workout this summer, UCLA first-year head coach DeShaun Foster had some news — and a new special jersey number — for fifth-year senior walk-on Joshua Swift.

The safety, who wore No. 10 as recently as the spring, was bestowed the “huge honor” being assigned the No. 36.

The jersey number, previously worn the past two seasons by former UCLA defensive back Alex Johnson, is the program’s way of honoring the legacy of former Bruins walk-on receiver Nick Pasquale.

“I was kind of shocked by it just because I was working out, but super grateful. It's amazing,” Swift said after Thursday’s practice to wrap up the second day of fall camp.

In September 2013, Pasquale was killed when he was hit by a car while walking.

“I've heard a lot of great words about him from former teammates,” Swift added. “The people in the program, everyone adores him. I won the scout team player of the year award, the Nick Pasquale award in 2021, so I kind of known about him for a while. So it's awesome to be able to follow up with that, and actually represent him and honor his legacy.”