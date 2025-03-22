UCLA falls flat after halftime in second-round NCAA tournament exit

Reserve center Aday Mara appeared gassed after playing heavy first-half minutes.
The UCLA men’s basketball team resorted to playing lineups with little experience together after a pair of starters picked up two fouls just three minutes into its second-round NCAA tournament contest.
Tennessee’s defensive pressure gave the Bruins issues in a momentum-changing end to the first half and there would be no spirited answer after the break Saturday night.
Seventh-seeded UCLA had one little-too-late flurry and lost 67-58 to second-seeded Tennessee in an NCAA Midwest Regional contest at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.
The Bruins (23-11), who were denied their fourth Sweet 16 appearance in five seasons, trailed by 15 after a 9-0 run early in the second half was capped by Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier’s fourth 3-pointer of the night.
UCLA made just three of its first 11 shots out of the halftime break and finished 10 of 29 from the field over the final 20 minutes. The Bruins finished the game shooting 37% (20 of 54).
UCLA guard Skyy Clark, who was limited to three first-half minutes because of foul trouble, finished with a team-high 18 points.
Tennessee (29-7) secured the program’s third consecutive trip to the Sweet 16 and 11th appearance overall.
Lanier led three double-digit scorers with 20 points on 6-of-14 shooting. The Vols were 11 of 22 beyond the arc.
Tennessee will play the winner of Sunday’s second-round contest between third-seeded Kentucky (23-11) and sixth-seeded Illinois (22-12) in a Midwest Regional semifinal next Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Postgame press conference
Turning point of the game
The Bruins were unable to take advantage of a strong shooting start and trailed 32-25 at the half.
UCLA was held scoreless over the final 3 minutes, 21 seconds. Tennessee closed the half on an 8-0 run.
Among the key moments in the spurt was a Kobe Johnson turnover with 30 seconds remaining. Johnson hesitantly crossed halfcourt and attempted an ill-advised jump pass out of a trap by two defenders.
Lanier took the steal the other way for a layup and traditional three-point play after being fouled on the drive by Bruins point guard Dylan Andrews.
Just 29 seconds into the second half, wing Eric Dailey Jr. picked up his third foul and forced Mara back into action.
Mara played just five minutes in the second half.
Bruins standout on offense: G Skyy Clark
Despite the handcuffed start, Clark made 5 of 11 shots — including four 3-pointers for a second consecutive game.
He was the lone bright spot in a UCLA backcourt that otherwise struggled mightily.
Bruins standout on defense: C Aday Mara
If there’s one thing UCLA needs to figure out next season — barring a decision to leave — is how to get its 7-foot-3 center more minutes.
Mara was, again, an early force after collecting two of his three blocks in the first half.
Why UCLA lost
Despite a strong first-half showing, the Bruins trailed after allowing nine second-chance points and getting out-rebounded 9-4 on the offensive glass.
Tennessee finished with a 36-26 edge on the glass, including 12-10 in offensive boards.
UCLA failed to adjust to the whistle early, with the Vols converting 9 of 11 free throws in the first half and finishing 14 of 16 at the line.
Andrews, Dailey and Johnson combined for just four points on 2-of-10 shooting. Andrews had five of the team’s 11 turnovers.