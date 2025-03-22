UCLA falls flat after halftime in second-round NCAA tournament exit

Reserve center Aday Mara appeared gassed after playing heavy first-half minutes.

The UCLA men’s basketball team resorted to playing lineups with little experience together after a pair of starters picked up two fouls just three minutes into its second-round NCAA tournament contest.

Tennessee’s defensive pressure gave the Bruins issues in a momentum-changing end to the first half and there would be no spirited answer after the break Saturday night.

Seventh-seeded UCLA had one little-too-late flurry and lost 67-58 to second-seeded Tennessee in an NCAA Midwest Regional contest at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

The Bruins (23-11), who were denied their fourth Sweet 16 appearance in five seasons, trailed by 15 after a 9-0 run early in the second half was capped by Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier’s fourth 3-pointer of the night.

UCLA made just three of its first 11 shots out of the halftime break and finished 10 of 29 from the field over the final 20 minutes. The Bruins finished the game shooting 37% (20 of 54).

UCLA guard Skyy Clark, who was limited to three first-half minutes because of foul trouble, finished with a team-high 18 points.

Tennessee (29-7) secured the program’s third consecutive trip to the Sweet 16 and 11th appearance overall.

Lanier led three double-digit scorers with 20 points on 6-of-14 shooting. The Vols were 11 of 22 beyond the arc.

Tennessee will play the winner of Sunday’s second-round contest between third-seeded Kentucky (23-11) and sixth-seeded Illinois (22-12) in a Midwest Regional semifinal next Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.