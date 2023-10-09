The UCLA offense had earlier run “versions” of the play that running back/receiver Keegan Jones scored on a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 25-17 win over then-No. 13 Washington State last Saturday.

Jones motioned from his slot position to make it a two-back set, with fellow running back Colson Yankoff becoming the blocker.

It worked so well that, after linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo’s interception to give the offense the ball back deep in Wazzu territory, Bruins head coach Chip Kelly called for it again.

“Just tried to get 'em outnumbered a little bit in the run game,” Kelly said, reviewing the victory before Monday’s practice.

“Just a couple packages that we've had and we'll continue to experiment and use him in different things.”

Bruins running back Carson Steele, who did the heavy lifting with 141 yards on 30 carries, joked after the game that the play “should be just called touchdown, right?”