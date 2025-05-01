WATCH: UCLA HC DeShaun Foster highlights spring camp position battles, more

UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster jovial mood Thursday morning before the Bruins started the penultimate practice of spring camp with more of a walkthrough than the usual two-hour session.

Foster highlighted the position battles that have turned out to be most intriguing, including a fluid competition along the offensive line.

Plus, looking ahead to the fall, Foster noted that renovations to the weight room are underway and grass will be installed on the practice fields after fall camp. The team will also spend part of fall camp off campus at a location to be announced.

After his press conference (off camera), Foster added that Oregon transfer cornerback/return specialist Rodrick Pleasant is now officially signed.

Watch the full press conference below for more: