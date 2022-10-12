Halfway through UCLA head coach Chip Kelly’s Wednesday morning media session, he was surprised to see a handful of green scout team jerseys as the players got ready to begin the day’s practice.

Typically, Bruins players on the scout team will wear the jersey color and corresponding number of the key players UCLA prepares for on a given week. This week, however, the 11th-ranked Bruins have an open week before traveling to Eugene, Ore., for their game next Saturday at No. 12 Oregon.

“I’m not sure about that,” Kelly said when brought to his attention and asked about the discrepancy. “Some of our guys like to jump the gun.”

Kelly said the installation and on-field preparation for Oregon won’t begin until the following week. This week, UCLA will only have an additional practice Friday before returning to a regular schedule next Monday.

Weaponization of NIL in recruiting?

UCLA hasn’t had many bumps along the way to a 6-0 start.

On the recruiting front, however, 2023 four-star running back Roderick Robinson II announced his decommitment from the program Monday, adding that Georgia now has his verbal pledge.

Per NCAA rules, coaches are not allowed to discuss prospective student-athletes who have yet to sign a letter of intent.

Kelly was asked, however, how name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities have impacted recruiting.

“That people have weaponized NIL? I think everybody’s noticed that,” Kelly said. “But, according to the NCAA rules, you cannot have pay-for-play so I’m just curious to see how that actually works.”

The answer stemmed from a previous question about UCLA alum Caleb Wilson, who tweeted hours after Robinson II’s decision for a call to action for alumni and fans about forming an NIL collective like boosters of other schools have done.

“Cause honestly, other schools are willing to pay,” Wilson wrote. “I’m open to run it.”