A short turnaround between games calls for a quick turnaround in practices for the UCLA football team.

The Bruins held the first of two practices in an 18-hour window on Sunday evening. UCLA will be back at Spaulding Field before 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

This week’s kickoff against No. 15-ranked Washington is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Rose Bowl on Friday.

For UCLA head coach Chip Kelly, though, it just means that everything from a typical game week is moved up one day. Even with one less day to prepare, nothing changes, he said.

“Today is a Monday for us,” Kelly said prior to Sunday’s session. “Today will be a normal Monday training session.”

After the 45-17 win at Colorado, the Bruins got back to Los Angeles late Saturday evening. The staff used the time before Sunday’s practice to install the game plan against the Huskies, Kelly said.

He likened the quick turnaround to the short week of preparation he and others on the staff experienced while coaching in the NFL.

Kelly added that the game plan “may not be as big or expansive” as a regular week of preparation, “but it depends on your personnel” and the comfort level and comprehension of some plays versus others.

“We needed all day today to prepare for this practice tonight,” Kelly said.

“We understand the short week and how it works. When you’re playing a team as good as Washington is, you’re conditioning is going to be tested this Friday night.”

Injury updates

Defensive tackle Jay Toia missed all but the opening 4 minutes of the win over the Buffaloes due to an injury that occurred on a short run play.

Kelly said Toia’s status will be monitored throughout the week. He was spotted in the weight room with other unavailable players prior to practice.

Fellow defensive lineman Gary Smith III was limited to stretching. He did not make the trip to Colorado.

“We’ll see how it comes along this week,” Kelly said of the defensive line.

Meanwhile, offensive guard Jon Gaines II was briefly banged up before walking off under his own power.

While he was on the practice field with the rest of the offensive line, Gaines didn’t take part in any contact drills in the early portion of practice.

Latu continues to impress

Edge rusher Laiatu Latu picked up 3 more sacks last Saturday, giving him 5 on the season to go with a pair of forced fumbles.

Kelly said the Washington transfer has shown a weekly progression despite being limited to individual drills back in the spring. Latu is coming off a two-year absence while rehabilitating a neck injury that required surgery and forced him to medically retire just 17 months ago.

“One thing you’re starting to see from him on a daily basis, training sessions get better,” Kelly said. “Then, each game he’s played better than his last game.

“It’s not really knocking the rust off. It’s just getting back out and getting acclimated, understanding the speed of the game and things like that. He’s an uber-talented player and works extremely hard, and I’m really happy for the success he’s had so far. The fact that he’s on that upper trajectory, I hope he continues on that same trajectory and continues to grow as a player.”